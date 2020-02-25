KRK furious with US President Donald Trump for praising Shah Rukh Khan's 'DDLJ' but not 'Desdrohi'

Actor and one of Twitter's avid users, Kamal R Khan has expressed his disappointment over President Donald Trump's speech that mentioned Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'DDLJ'.

US President Donald Trump is currently on a two-day visit to India with the First Lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka. On Monday, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a crowd at the Motera cricket stadium. Using Bollywood to strike a chord with movie-loving Indians, Trump recalled two all-time favourites, "Sholay" and "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (DDLJ). However, 'Bigg Boss 3' contestant Kamal R Khan is surprised and disappointed that POTUS didn't mention his 'world-famous film' 'Deshdrohi'.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Sir @realDonaldTrump you know about #SRK’s film #DDLJ but you don’t know about #KRK’s world famous film #Deshdrohi? I am really surprised and disappointed sir!"