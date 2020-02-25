KRK furious with US President Donald Trump for praising Shah Rukh Khan's 'DDLJ' but not 'Desdrohi'

Actor and one of Twitter's avid users, Kamal R Khan has expressed his disappointment over President Donald Trump's speech that mentioned Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'DDLJ'.
US President Donald Trump is currently on a two-day visit to India with the First Lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka. On Monday, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a crowd at the Motera cricket stadium. Using Bollywood to strike a chord with movie-loving Indians, Trump recalled two all-time favourites, "Sholay" and "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (DDLJ). However, 'Bigg Boss 3' contestant Kamal R Khan is surprised and disappointed that POTUS didn't mention his 'world-famous film' 'Deshdrohi'.
He took to Twitter and wrote, "Sir @realDonaldTrump you know about #SRK’s film #DDLJ but you don’t know about #KRK’s world famous film #Deshdrohi? I am really surprised and disappointed sir!"
Referring to Hindi Cinema's biggest hits, Trump had said, "This is the country that produces nearly 2,000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music and dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like 'DDLJ' and 'Sholay'".
Kamal R Khan, who's working on his biopic named 'Controversial KRK', also took to Twitter and asked Trump about 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla.
He wrote, "Sir #DonaldJTrump can you pls tell us Indians, whether #SidharthShukla is a fixed winner of #BiggBoss13 or not? Thanks Sir!"
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)