Trump lauds 'Sholay' and 'DDLJ' - what makes these Bollywood flicks iconic

US President arrived today in India with his wife, Melania and daughter, Ivanka. Trump landed in Ahmedabad. Thereafter Trump and PM Modi addressed a crowd of over one lakh Indians at the world's largest cricket stadium in Motera. In his speech, Trump threw light upon a host of things he liked about India and highlighted how and why the culture, sports, and entertainment spheres are particularly impressive.
The President said, "All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of Bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama... and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay,"
The iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has won hearts for almost 25 years now. From parents naming their children either 'Raj' or 'Simran', based on the lead pair played by Shahrukh Khan and Kajol respectively, to the dialogue "Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein toh hoti rehti hai Senorita", there have been more than just a few memorable moments in this love story, undoubtedly leaving an indelible mark, especially on the hopeless romantics.
For starters, Maratha Mandir, a single screen theater in Mumbai still has shows dedicated to the film, ever since 1995. The songs, 'Tujhe Dekha to yeh jaana sanam', 'Mere Khwabon mein jo aaye' and 'Na jaane mere dil ko kya hogaya; became synonymous with love songs.
Although the movie did not revolve around a brand new, fresh concept, it did its bit in establishing a script that developed each character in the film, making it more special. The mix of various ideas like a strict Indian father who let his daughter finally live her life, diametrically opposite settings of London, Switzerland a small village (Pind) in Punjab, and the efforts a lover takes to woo his girl; all of this stole the hearts of youngsters and still continues to, even today.
For the the unversed, film critic and sports writer, Scott Jordan Harris, once said "one of the world's favorite films", while referring to DDLJ.
While DDLJ became synonymous with fighting for your love, the Bollywood classic, Sholay (1975) brought to the audiences, a fresh perspective on friendship and sacrifice. A milestone in Indian cinema, this movie made the characters of 'Jai' (played by Amitabh Bachchan) and 'Veeru' (played by Dharmendra Deol) immortal in the pages of B-town history, and an image of them riding their scooter with the sidecar, while singing 'Yeh dosti', became imprinted in the minds of millions.
Not only did the lead pair become a rage, other characters in the movie also attracted equal if not more accolades. For instance, the character of 'Thakur' a handicapped and helpless ex-cop who was once brave and fearless, the ruthless villain 'Gabbar' and the bubbly, talkative girl, 'Basanti'.
Dialogues like "Jo dar gaya samjho mar gaya", "Bahut yaarana lagta hai", "Loha garam hai maar do hathoda", "Yeh haath nahi, phaansi ka phanda hai", "Tumhara naam kya hai Basanti" are still great contributors when it comes to identifying the film.
Predominantly, the flick could be related with owing to the settings, the outfits worn by characters, the raw acting and style of dialogue delivery, and undoubtedly the common man's struggle and his triumph which signified the victory of good over evil.
In retrospect, it is only right to agree that Sholay created a cult with its actors, music, dialogues and fight sequences. To sum it up, Indians should not be surprised that Trump mentioned these two iconic films in his speech.
