Taimur Ali Khan's pre-birthday bash: Karan Johar and the Kapoors attend Christmas-themed party

By FPJ Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boy Taimur will ring in his third birthday on December 20.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boy Taimur will ring in his third birthday on December 20. The star kid, who has made headlines round the year, is back at it again.

Kareena hosted a Christmas themed pre-birthday bash for her lil munchkin on Thursday. And the pictures from the bash are here!

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a yummy-mummy in a breezy polka dot dress. Bebo looked chich as she completed her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Taimur's pre-birthday bash
Kareena Kapoor Khan at Taimur's pre-birthday bash
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Taimur's cousin Inaaya Naumi Khemu attended the bash with her mother Soha Ali Khan. Inaya wore a beige frock and looked like a doll. While, Soha was twinning with Bebo and also went for a black polka dot dress.

Inaaya Naumi Khemu and Soha Ali Khan
Inaaya Naumi Khemu and Soha Ali Khan
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Inaaya Naumi Khemu
Inaaya Naumi Khemu

Karan Johar attended the bash with his 2-year-old son Yash Johar. The dad-son duo looked dapper in their matching outfits. Both Yash and Kjo sported a red bomber jacket and these pictures are giving us major Christmas vibes.

Karan and Yash Johar
Karan and Yash Johar

Here are the Kapoor's and Jains who attended Taimur's pre-birthday bash:

Karisma Kapoor with her mom and daughter
Karisma Kapoor with her mom and daughter
Aadar Jain with mom Rima Jain
Aadar Jain with mom Rima Jain
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Bebo had earlier mentioned that her son wants two cakes, of which one includes a Santa.

She said, “Taimur’s birthday plans…. we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!"

And seems like mommy has fulfilled Chote Nawab's wish of a Santa cake with a Christmas themed birthday party.

