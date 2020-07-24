Pigs wander through Karnataka hospital in viral video; netizens horrified

Reacting to the same on July 18, state Health Minister B Sriramulu said that the incident had taken place three days earlier. The pigs had been captured and removed from the premises, and the pig's owner had been summoned, he tweeted.

Sheriffs and related authorities have been advised to be cautious and ensure this does not happen again, he tweeted.

The incident took place at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi district. It is a COVID-19 hospital. According to official sources, District Deputy Commissioner B Sharath visited the hospital and took officials and security staff to task. He has also instructed officials to file FIR against the owner of the pigs.

With the incident going viral on social media and television channels, Congress MLA from the district Priyank Kharge hit out at the BJP government in the state. "Congratulations @BJP4Karnataka you have put Kalayana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka region) on national TV. The 1st reported COVID death in the country was Kalaburagi. What are the lessons we have learnt? What did we teach others? What are the SOPs being followed? NOTHING! BJP Govt is busy making profits!" he tweeted.