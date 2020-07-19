FPJ Exclusive: Stray dogs moving in dilapidated Palghar centre where villagers ‘forced’ into quarantine

While speaking to Dinesh Thakor, the local sarpanch, he said that the district administration was following rules. “We had to take the entire family and people who had been in contact with them for the past few days to get them tested. As a result, the administration had to take necessary action,” he explained.

The villagers have also shared screenshots of the quarantine centre located 25 kilometres away from Bordi. The rundown building is in a dilapidated state and videos even showed stray dogs moving inside the facility as people waited to leave. Thakor, however, maintains that while he had heard of the poor condition of the centre because of complaints, he has not physically seen the centre and therefore ‘cannot comment about it’.

Local NGOs have also said that the modus operandi of forcing people into institutionalised quarantine in rural parts of India is similar to the incident witnessed by Bordi villagers. “While we understand that people need to quarantine themselves if they have come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, we do not understand forcing all of them to stay in an institutionalised quarantine centre that has poor facilities. This will only make the problem worse,” said an NGO member.

While speaking to FPJ, former BJP MLA from Vasai Vivek Pandit said that people should not panic when one person contracting the disease. When we addressed the allegations of forced institutional quarantine, and the poor centre, he said that he would look into the matter.

Despite several attempts, Palghar collector Dr Kalash Shinde was unavailable for comment.