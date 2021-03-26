Photo

Updated on

PHOTOS: PM Narendra Modi's two-day Bangladesh visit

By FPJ Web Desk

PHOTOS: PM Narendra Modi's two-day Bangladesh visit
ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bangladesh on March 26-27. He was received at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and accorded Guard of Honour. The two will be holding restricted delegation-level talks later in the day.

During his visit he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation with the neighbouring nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dhaka on a two-day visit to Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dhaka on a two-day visit to Bangladesh
ANI
Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina arrives at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to receive PM Narendra Modi as he commences his two-day visit to the country.
Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina arrives at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to receive PM Narendra Modi as he commences his two-day visit to the country.
ANI
Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina receives PM Narendra Modi. Visuals from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina receives PM Narendra Modi. Visuals from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
ANI
Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina receives PM Narendra Modi. Visuals from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina receives PM Narendra Modi. Visuals from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
ANI
Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina receives PM Narendra Modi. Visuals from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina receives PM Narendra Modi. Visuals from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Bangladesh. Visuals from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Bangladesh. Visuals from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Bangladesh. Visuals from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Bangladesh. Visuals from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits National Martyrs' Memorial, Savar in Dhaka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits National Martyrs' Memorial, Savar in Dhaka.
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits National Martyrs' Memorial, Savar in Dhaka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits National Martyrs' Memorial, Savar in Dhaka.
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits National Martyrs' Memorial, Savar in Dhaka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits National Martyrs' Memorial, Savar in Dhaka.
ANI
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling at National Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka.
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling at National Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka.
ANI
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling at National Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka.
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling at National Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka.
ANI
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors' book at National Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka.
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors' book at National Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka.
ANI
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors' book at National Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka.
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors' book at National Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka.
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora in Bangladesh, at a hotel in Dhaka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora in Bangladesh, at a hotel in Dhaka.
ANI
Dawoodi Bohra community in Bangladesh welcomed PM Modi in Dhaka today
Dawoodi Bohra community in Bangladesh welcomed PM Modi in Dhaka today
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora in Bangladesh, at a hotel in Dhaka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora in Bangladesh, at a hotel in Dhaka.
ANI
Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the young achievers of Bangladesh
Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the young achievers of Bangladesh
ANI
Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the young achievers of Bangladesh
Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the young achievers of Bangladesh
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 'Muktijodhas', the liberation war fighters of Bangladesh, in Dhaka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 'Muktijodhas', the liberation war fighters of Bangladesh, in Dhaka.
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 'Muktijodhas', the liberation war fighters of Bangladesh, in Dhaka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 'Muktijodhas', the liberation war fighters of Bangladesh, in Dhaka.
ANI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in