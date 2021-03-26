PHOTOS: PM Narendra Modi's two-day Bangladesh visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bangladesh on March 26-27. He was received at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and accorded Guard of Honour. The two will be holding restricted delegation-level talks later in the day.
During his visit he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation with the neighbouring nation.
