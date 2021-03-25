IN PICS:-CRPF soldier killed, 3 wounded in attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Lawaypora

A group of terrorists have attacked CRPF party in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. During the attack, three CRPF personnel have been injured and one was killed in the attack.

Terrorists fired indiscriminately at a road opening party of the CRPF, leaving three injured. J&K Inspector General (IG) Vijay Kumar said, "Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are involved in this attack."