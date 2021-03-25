Photo

IN PICS:-CRPF soldier killed, 3 wounded in attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Lawaypora

By Sajad Hameed

A group of terrorists have attacked CRPF party in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. During the attack, three CRPF personnel have been injured and one was killed in the attack.

Terrorists fired indiscriminately at a road opening party of the CRPF, leaving three injured. J&K Inspector General (IG) Vijay Kumar said, "Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are involved in this attack."

Security personnel stand guard at the spot after a militant attack, in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Photo: Sajad Hameed
paramilitary troopers are seen near the site of an attack by suspected militants on Lawaypora national highway, on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Photo: Sajad Hameed
Paramilitary soldiers inspect the spot of militants attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Photo: Sajad Hameed
Security personnel inspect the vehicle which was attacked by militants in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Photo: Sajad Hameed
Paramilitary soldiers inspect the spot of militants attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Photo: Sajad Hameed
CRPF personnel cleanes the blood stains after suspected militants attack on security forces at Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Photo: Sajad Hameed

