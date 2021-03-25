Jammu and Kashmir: 3 CRPF personnel injured in terrorist attack in Lawaypora

A group of terrorists have attacked CRPF party in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. During the attack, three CRPF personnels have been injured and admitted to a nearby hospital.

Terrorists fired indiscriminately at a road opening party of the CRPF, leaving three injured.

The injured have been moved to the hospital, and additional forces have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation launched to nab the attackers.