Photos: As spring arrives, Kashmir blooms. Take a look at some breathtaking pictures from the valley

By Sajad Hameed

Girls walk past almond blossom trees which are in full bloom, in the Baadamwari, during the spring bloom, in Srinagar, Kashmir.
When almond blossoms come calling, you know it is spring in Kashmir.

Such is the impact of new almond blossoms over the hearts of people in the Kashmir Valley that they cheer up and rejoice at the happy sight. It is time for rejuvenation and life appears in new colours with a variety of blossoms flowering in every corner of the Valley.

As bright sunshine bathes the valley after a harsh and bleak winter, blue skies and cheerful weather approach and new blooms like almonds, peaches, pears, cherries and the bright yellow mustard flowers paint a riot of colours on nature’s canvas, lending freshness to the air and a sweet fragrance — signalling the arrival of spring.

A butterfly collects nectar from an almond flower at Almond Garden in outskirts of Srinagar. The trees have flowered earlier due to rise in temperature in the Valley marking the beginning of Spring.
Children's walks near blossoming almond trees in an orchard in Almond Garden as spring arrives after a long winter in the valley.
Blossoms bloom in an almond orchard as spring arrives after a long spell of winter on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Blossoms bloom in an almond orchard as spring arrives after a long spell of winter on the outskirts of Srinagar.
A Kashmiri man stands past blooming almond orchards as spring arrives at Badamwari in Srinagar
A Kashmiri man walks past blooming almond orchards as spring arrives at Badamwari in Srinagar.
A view of almond blossom trees with a sign of the arrival of spring after a long spell of winter, at Badamwari, in old downtown Srinagar.
A view of almond blossom trees with a sign of the arrival of spring after a long spell of winter, at Badamwari, in old downtown Srinagar.
Children enjoying the spring in a almond tree garden in outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Almond blossoms in Kashmir Spring returns to Kashmir as thousands of almond trees begin to blossom and present a surreal blanket of white and pink in the majestic mountainous landscape. These flowers indicate the arrival of spring, a season that attracts tourists from all parts of the country and abroad.
Girls walk past almond blossom trees which are in full bloom, in the Baadamwari, during the spring bloom, in Srinagar, Kashmir.
Locals grazing livestock amid almond blossom trees which are in full bloom, in the Baadamwari, during spring bloom, in Srinagar, kashmir.
Locals stroll amid almond blossom trees which are in full bloom, in the Baadamwari, during spring bloom, in Srinagar, kashmir.
With the onset of spring in Kashmir a butterfly rests on a almond flower in outskirts of Srinagar.
