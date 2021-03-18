Photos: As spring arrives, Kashmir blooms. Take a look at some breathtaking pictures from the valley

When almond blossoms come calling, you know it is spring in Kashmir.

Such is the impact of new almond blossoms over the hearts of people in the Kashmir Valley that they cheer up and rejoice at the happy sight. It is time for rejuvenation and life appears in new colours with a variety of blossoms flowering in every corner of the Valley.

As bright sunshine bathes the valley after a harsh and bleak winter, blue skies and cheerful weather approach and new blooms like almonds, peaches, pears, cherries and the bright yellow mustard flowers paint a riot of colours on nature’s canvas, lending freshness to the air and a sweet fragrance — signalling the arrival of spring.