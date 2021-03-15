In Pics: Primary, middle schools in Kashmir resume physical classes after a gap of one year

Primary and middle schools in Kashmir resumed physical classes on Monday after a gap of one year, but the attendance was low due to apprehensions about the spread of COVID-19.

The schools across the Valley were closed in the second week of March last year as a precautionary measure in the wake of the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the students of primary and middle schools resumed the class work on Monday. They said the attendance, however, was on the lower side in the wake of some COVID-19 positive cases being detected in some schools of the Valley over the past 14 days after the high and higher secondary schools were reopened by the administration.