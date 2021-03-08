Photo

In Pictures: Fresh snowfall and rain lashes parts of Kashmir

By FPJ Web Desk

Vehicles moves along a road amid snowfall on March 08, 2021 in parts of Kashmir
Photo: Sajad Hameed

Rain lashed plains and light snowfall occurred in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the meteorological (MeT) department forecast fair weather from Monday afternoon.

"Weather will improve from today afternoon. Weather is likely to remain dry till March 10 after which another spell of rain is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh, said an official of the MeT department.

Visuals shared by The Free Press Journal's Sajad Hameed show a light dusting of snow on the road and on vehicles and umbrellas. It does not appear to have hampered movement, or kept people indoors.

Children walking with umbrellas during fresh snowfall on March 08, 2021.
Photo: Sajad Hameed
Commuters on the road during fresh snowfall on March 08 2021 in parts of Kashmir.
Photo: Sajad Hameed
Commuters on the road during fresh snowfall on March 08 2021 in parts of Kashmir.
Photo: Sajad Hameed
Young girls walk with umbrellas during fresh snowfall in part of Kashmir.
Photo: Sajad Hameed
Vehicles moves along a road amid snowfall on March 08, 2021 in parts of Kashmir
Photo: Sajad Hameed
Children seen taking a selfie in a park during fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir
Photo: Sajad Hameed
Vehicles moves along a road amid snowfall on March 08, 2021 in parts of Kashmir
Photo: Sajad Hameed
Photo: Sajad Hameed

(With inputs from agencies)

