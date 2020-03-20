No social distancing for B-town's demigods: Katrina Kaif, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan and others step out amid coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to go into self-isolation and maintain social distancing to prevent the it from spreading. However, seems like there is no social distancing for B-town's demigods. Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and other celebrities were snapped by the shutterbugs as they stepped out in town, amid the coronavirus lockdown.
On Friday, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress Katrina Kaif was spotted in Bandra as she stepped out of her car. She was seen wearing a face mask and hand gloves.
Saif and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted in Mumbai, outside their Bandra residence. The father-son duo was clicked as they crossed the street.
Meanwhile Anupam Kher returned to Mumbai after being in the United States. The actor announced that he will be going under self-quarantine for 14 days. Anupam Kher was captured at the airport wearing a face mask and gloves.
'Bigg Boss 13' fame Raashami Desai, Amyra Dastur, Kim Sharma and other celebrities were also spotted in town.
