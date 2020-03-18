Photo

In Pics: How Mumbai is observing social distancing to fight coronavirus threat

By FPJ Web Desk

All major places of worship like temples, churches, mosques-mausoleums and gurdwaras have shut their doors for devotees while some religious organisations and sects are now offering online prayers, namaz etc. to keep the crowd and the virus away.

A rare scene at Mumbai's Churchgate Railway station at 8pm there is very less crowd.
BL Soni

After a person with travel history to Philippines tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad and another from Ratnagiri with a tarvel history to Dubai, the total people to test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 45 on Wednesday evening.

In Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, a 68-year-old woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is the eight patient from the city. The woman had been in close contact with a patient who had tested positive two days ago and was admitted to the hospital.

With the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases touching 43 in the state, Maharashtra's anti-coronavirus battle became even fiercer on Wednesday with more testing and quarantine facilities coming up, besides the all-out efforts implemented to avoid the challenge of keeping the crowd at bay in public areas and at workplaces.

After making repeated appeals for 'work from home', the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has now warned of punitive action against those private companies which fail to implement 50 per cent staff norms or disallow work from home.

All beaches in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are near-deserted, as also the prominent hill stations in the Western Ghats, resorts, wildlife sanctuaries, tourist destinations etc.

The state has already elapsed into partial shutdown with all schools, colleges, malls, theatres, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools closed till March 31.

Now the locks are down on recreational activities like clubs, pubs, discos, bars, paan-cigarette vendors and some restaurants in Mumbai, Pune and Thane for varying periods as the 'state versus virus' battle intensifies.

Siddhivinayak Temple closed at Prabhadevi amid coronavirus pandemic.
BL Soni
Siddhivinayak Temple closed at Prabhadevi amid coronavirus pandemic.
BL Soni
A rare scene at Mumbai's Churchgate Railway station at 8pm there is very less crowd.
BL Soni
A train boarded from Churchgate to Borivali with very less crowd than usual.
BL Soni
Borivali station observes peace as there is absence of crowd due to coronavirus pandemic.
BL Soni
Mumbai's Oval Maidan suspends cricket matches.
BL Soni
Juhu beach has banned visitors in order to fight coronavirus pandemic.
BL Soni
Juhu beach has banned visitors in order to fight coronavirus pandemic.
BL Soni
Mumbai's Byculla Zoo remains close amid coronavirus pandemic.
BL Soni
Dadar market observes less buyers comparatively the regular rush.
Bhushan Koyande
A bus stop reads a message to avoid coronavirus spread.
Bhushan Koyande
A Mumbai-Pune bus looks empty due to coronavirus scare.
Bhushan Koyande
Star Mall at Dadar shut down amid coronavirus scare.
Bhushan Koyande
Star Mall at Dadar shut down amid coronavirus scare.
Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai's Metro Cinema shut down amid coronavirus threat.
Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai's Metro Cinema shut down amid coronavirus threat.
Bhushan Koyande
Cathedral & john Connon School suspends its classes.
Bhushan Koyande

