Mumbaikars take a trip to the beach as rains calm down after cyclone Gulab; see photos and videos

After days of heavy rain lashing Mumbai due to cyclone Gulab, the city took a sigh of relief as the weather calmed down on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy spells at isolated places.

Owing to the calmer weather, people came out to visit the Girgaum beach in Mumbai. People were seen playing football in the blissful weather.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 01:15 PM IST