Photo

Updated on

Mumbai Meri Jaan: Amidst coronavirus pandemic, solidarity runs in Maximum City's blood - here's proof

By FPJ Web Desk

Famous Lalbagcha Raja Ganesh Mandal organised blood donation camp
Famous Lalbagcha Raja Ganesh Mandal organised blood donation camp
Photo by Bhushan Koyande

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope urged citizens to donate blood and the citizens in Mumbai responded.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the number of positive cases of coronavirus rose to 107 after 5 from Mumbai and 1 from Ahemdnagar tested positive for the deadly virus.

From blood donation to sanitization at hospitals, here are the pictures from the Maximum City:

Famous Lalbagcha Raja Ganesh Mandal organised blood donation camp
Famous Lalbagcha Raja Ganesh Mandal organised blood donation camp
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Famous Lalbagcha Raja Ganesh Mandal organised blood donation camp
Famous Lalbagcha Raja Ganesh Mandal organised blood donation camp
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
BMC personnel sanitize area outside CSMT
BMC personnel sanitize area outside CSMT
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
NGO distributes food to the needy people at Mohd Ali Road
NGO distributes food to the needy people at Mohd Ali Road
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
NGO distributes food to the needy people at Mohd Ali Road
NGO distributes food to the needy people at Mohd Ali Road
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai fire brigade personnel sanitize area outside KEM Hospital
Mumbai fire brigade personnel sanitize area outside KEM Hospital
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai fire brigade personnel sanitize area outside KEM Hospital
Mumbai fire brigade personnel sanitize area outside KEM Hospital
Photo by Bhushan Koyande

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in