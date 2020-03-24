Coronavirus Update in Mumbai: BMC spends Rs 1000 for each suspected patient at Seven Hills Hospital

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which plans to the number of quarantine beds at the private Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri (East) from 350 to 500, spends Rs 1000 per quarantine bed daily, said a report.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, currently the BMC is spending around Rs 3 lakh per day for the treatment of suspected quarantined patients admitted at Seven Hills Hospital. Currently, the BMC is spending Rs 1000 for each suspected patient.
An official from BMC told the leading that they have divided the budget into direct and indirect categories. BMC spends Rs 400 on food, food, hygiene, and precautionary kits which comes under direct needs. On the other hand, the civic body spends Rs 600 on internet and magazines which are required for entertainment, which fall under indirect needs.
On Tuesday, Mumbai reported its fourth COVID-19 death. The death toll across India is now 10. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra increased to 101 after four new cases were detected since Monday night. The total number of COVID-19 affected people reached 482 on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
(Inputs from Agencies)
