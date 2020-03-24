Coronavirus Update in Mumbai: BMC spends Rs 1000 for each suspected patient at Seven Hills Hospital

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which plans to the number of quarantine beds at the private Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri (East) from 350 to 500, spends Rs 1000 per quarantine bed daily, said a report.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, currently the BMC is spending around Rs 3 lakh per day for the treatment of suspected quarantined patients admitted at Seven Hills Hospital. Currently, the BMC is spending Rs 1000 for each suspected patient.