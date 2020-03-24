Coronavirus in Mumbai: 65-year-old man dies in Kasturba hospital; death toll in Maharashtra now 4

A day after the death of a 68-year-old Filipino, who had tested negative for coronavirus after treatment, a 65-year-old male patient diagnosed with COVID-19 died on Monday night at Kasturba Hospital. With this, the death toll in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has gone up to four.

According to a statement released by the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the patient had returned from the UAE on March 15 and went to Ahmedabad on the same day. He returned to Mumbai on March 20. Shortly thereafter, he developed symptoms of fever and breathlessness. He also had a medical history of high blood pressure and hypertension.

On Monday morning, he was admitted to Kasturba and his swab sample tested positive for the virus. Because of critical health issues, he succumbed to the infection the same night.

Meanwhile BMC death review committee is yet to confirm whether the Filipino citizen died due to coronavirus or due to his comorbidities.

The total number of COVID-19 affected people reached 482 on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

In the meantime, the number of coronavirus cases has surged to 101 in Maharashtra, including the four dead.