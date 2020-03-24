Coronavirus Update: House maid from Mumbai tests positive for COVID-19

On Monday, a 65-year-old housemaid residing in slums of Mumbai's central suburbs was tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a report by India Today, the 65-year-old woman had been working at the house of a person who had returned from the US and tested positive for the novel coronavirus ten days after their return. The civic body is now tracing all her contacts.
On Tuesday, total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 101 including 3 new cases in Pune and 1 in Satara. They include people with travel history to Peru, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of active COVID19 cases so far in the country is 446, as on March 24.
Many states, including the national capital, have announced lockdowns under which only essential services would be allowed to operate, to help contain the spread of virus. The government has also cancelled all passenger train and metro rail services till March 31.
The coronavirus which started in Wuhan, China in December 2019, has so far affected people in about 190 countries globally, with over 14,000 fatalities, among other things, it has led to nationwide lockdown in several countries, a shortage of supply of essential goods and has caused huge financial loss at the stock market.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)