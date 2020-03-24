Coronavirus Update: House maid from Mumbai tests positive for COVID-19

On Monday, a 65-year-old housemaid residing in slums of Mumbai's central suburbs was tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report by India Today, the 65-year-old woman had been working at the house of a person who had returned from the US and tested positive for the novel coronavirus ten days after their return. The civic body is now tracing all her contacts.

On Tuesday, total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 101 including 3 new cases in Pune and 1 in Satara. They include people with travel history to Peru, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of active COVID19 cases so far in the country is 446, as on March 24.