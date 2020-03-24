Photographer Atul Kasbekar shares video of Mumbai cops making boys do squats for wandering outside amid coronavirus outbreak

With Maharashtra put in a lockdown, and the state witnessing a curfew until March 31, 2020, more than five people cannot gather in a single area.
Mumbai police have been acting vigilantly and on Monday, photographer Atul Kasbekar shared a video where a group of boys broke curfew, and were caught by the cops.
“Scene below a friend’s bldg in Babulnath, South MumbaiSome kids were flouting curfew/ social distancing orders and the beat cops made them all do ‘baithaks’ on the pavement,” he tweeted.
Now, while the actions of the Mumbai police has been praised by many, you may also want to consider the distance between the boys doing the baithaks. In this era of social distancing, it’s sensible not to punish someone like this. On any other day this would have been more appreciated.
Others even questioned why the cops weren't pulling up people driving on the other side of the road.
Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra state borders have been sealed other than for movement of essential and perishable commodities. "Today I am compelled to announce a state-wide curfew. People were not listening, and we are compelled," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his social media address.
Thackeray was perturbed over people taking out their vehicles and gathering at various places despite the imposition of Section 144, which clamps down on a gathering of five and more people.
Redemption may lie in the fact that essential services such as grocery, milk and medical shops will remain open. All places of worship will be closed. Moreover, all forms of public transport will cease to be operational.
