Photographer Atul Kasbekar shares video of Mumbai cops making boys do squats for wandering outside amid coronavirus outbreak

With Maharashtra put in a lockdown, and the state witnessing a curfew until March 31, 2020, more than five people cannot gather in a single area.

Mumbai police have been acting vigilantly and on Monday, photographer Atul Kasbekar shared a video where a group of boys broke curfew, and were caught by the cops.

“Scene below a friend’s bldg in Babulnath, South MumbaiSome kids were flouting curfew/ social distancing orders and the beat cops made them all do ‘baithaks’ on the pavement,” he tweeted.