Photo

Updated on

Mumbai: It's 2020 flashback as migrant workers again head home amidst lockdown in Maharashtra; watch video

By BL Soni

Migrant workers arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as they head to their hometowns along with families amidst rising coronavirus cases and lockdown in Mumbai.
Migrant workers arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as they head to their hometowns along with families amidst rising coronavirus cases and lockdown in Mumbai.
Photo by AFP

In an unfortunate repetition of events, amidst the fear of losing livelihood once again owing to the rising coronavirus cases and imposed lockdown in Maharashtra, migrants workers are again flocking to railway stations to return to their hometowns. Migrant workers were spotted at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus waiting to board a train to their hometown.

Migrant workers arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as they head to their hometowns along with families amidst rising coronavirus cases and lockdown in Mumbai.
Migrant workers arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as they head to their hometowns along with families amidst rising coronavirus cases and lockdown in Mumbai.
Photo by B L Soni
Migrant workers arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as they head to their hometowns along with families amidst rising coronavirus cases and lockdown in Mumbai.
Migrant workers arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as they head to their hometowns along with families amidst rising coronavirus cases and lockdown in Mumbai.
Photo by B L Soni
Migrant workers arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as they head to their hometowns along with families amidst rising coronavirus cases and lockdown in Mumbai.
Migrant workers arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as they head to their hometowns along with families amidst rising coronavirus cases and lockdown in Mumbai.
Photo by B L Soni
Migrant workers arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as they head to their hometowns along with families amidst rising coronavirus cases and lockdown in Mumbai.
Migrant workers arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as they head to their hometowns along with families amidst rising coronavirus cases and lockdown in Mumbai.
Photo by B L Soni
A group of migrant workers wait under the shade of a tree outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway complex to catch a train back home ahead of the harvest season amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Mumbai on April 6, 2021.
A group of migrant workers wait under the shade of a tree outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway complex to catch a train back home ahead of the harvest season amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Mumbai on April 6, 2021.
Photo by AFP
A group of migrant workers wait under the shade of a tree outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway complex to catch a train back home ahead of the harvest season amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Mumbai on April 6, 2021.
A group of migrant workers wait under the shade of a tree outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway complex to catch a train back home ahead of the harvest season amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Mumbai on April 6, 2021.
Photo by AFP

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in