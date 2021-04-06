IN PICS: ITBP jawans lend help in West Bengal elections; assist senior citizens in reaching polling booths

In phase-III of West Bengal elections, 31 Assembly constituencies in districts including eight in Hooghly, seven in Howrah and 16 in South 24 Parganas are going to polls today. The polling started at 7 am on Tuesday.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans were seen helping senior citizens to reach the polling booths as well as guarding the booths in various locations such as Kupli in Sundarbans, Hoogly, and Dakshin Barasat.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.