Mumbai: Incessant rains cause landslide, 29 die in house collapses; see pics

As Mumbai slept the skies opened up with torrential rains measuring between 150 mm to over 200 mm in some areas, submerging many areas and playing havoc with road and rail traffic.
Twenty nine people died in house collapses triggered by landslides following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai, which caused severe water logging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the financial capital on Sunday, officials said.
