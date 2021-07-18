Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray visits landslide-hit areas, says 'necessary assistance is being provided'

Many leaders including the Prime Minister expressed grief over the incidents. In a series of Prime Minister Office (PMO) tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery."

He announced ex-gratia to the kin of those who lost their lives and those injured.An amount of Rs 2 lakh will be given to each of the family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered injuries in the incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also expressed grief over the loss of lives in house collapses triggered by landslides in Mumbai and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the victims.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the kin of each of the victims will get an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and the injured will be treated free of cost.

The statement also said that Thackeray has asked the authorities to be alert and keep a watch since the weather forecast has predicted heavy rains on Sunday also.

The CM said those living on the Mithi river bank and other places close to the shore should be evacuated early

Thackeray also asked authorities to ensure medical facilities in jumbo COVID-19 centres are not affected because of the heavy rains.

"Steps should be taken to drain out rain water from low-lying areas. Roads should be cleared for vehicular traffic movement. Steps should be taken to restore the suburban railway service at the earliest," he said.

