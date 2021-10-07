Maharashtra: Devotees line up to pray as places of worship reopen; see photos and videos

After remaining closed for nearly six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, religious places reopened in Maharashtra on Thursday, with devotees seen visiting various temples and mosques in Mumbai and other places since early morning.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackarey along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and two sons Aaditya and Tejas visited the Mumba Devi temple here around 8.45 am and offered prayer to the Goddess, as the reopening of religious places coincided with the beginning of the nine-day Navratri festival.

Since early morning, devotees were seen visiting various temples in the state capital Mumbai while adhering to the mask and social distancing norms.

Mosques and churches in the city also witnessed a steady stream of the faithful since morning.

Devotees attend church in Mumbai as places of worship as they reopen after lockdown due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, October 7, 2021. | Sachin Haralkar

Devotees attend church in Mumbai as places of worship as they reopen after lockdown due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, October 7, 2021. | Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his family and Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar visit Mumba Devi Temple on the first day of the Navratri festival, in Mumbai on Thursday. | Sachin Haralkar

Minister ajit pawar and jayant patil visit siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai as places of worship as they reopen after lockdown due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, October 7, 2021. | BL Soni

Minister ajit pawar and jayant patil visit siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai as places of worship as they reopen after lockdown due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, October 7, 2021. | BL Soni

Advertisement

Minister ajit pawar and jayant patil visit siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai as places of worship as they reopen after lockdown due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, October 7, 2021. | BL Soni

Minister ajit pawar and jayant patil visit siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai as places of worship as they reopen after lockdown due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, October 7, 2021. | BL Soni

Priests pray at Mumba Devi temple in Mumbai as places of worship as they reopen after lockdown due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, October 7, 2021. | Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his family and Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar visit Mumba Devi Temple on the first day of the Navratri festival, in Mumbai on Thursday. | Sachin Haralkar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his family and Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar visit Mumba Devi Temple on the first day of the Navratri festival, in Mumbai on Thursday. | Sachin Haralkar

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from PTI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:33 PM IST