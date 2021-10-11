Maharashtra Bandh: Some parts of Mumbai wear a deserted look, business as usual for others; see photos and videos

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that comprises Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

According to Mumbai Police, security has been deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had opposed the 'Maharashtra Bandh' announced by the MVA.

Earlier in the cabinet meeting on October 6, the Maharashtra state cabinet minister passed a resolution to express its condolences over the unfortunate death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Cabinet ministers also observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to the deceased farmers.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh that took place on October 3.

The Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance has called for a bandh in Maharashtra today to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 farmers. Visuals from Uran market. | Sanjay Jog

The Western Express Highway witnessed no impact of Maharashtra Bandh on the vehicular traffic. | BL Soni

During Maharashtra Bandh, shops and fruit vendors continued business in Kandivali, Mumbai. | Shashank Rao

Shops in Andheri, Mumbai, remained shut due to the Maharshtra Bandh. | BL Soni

The Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance has called for a bandh in Maharashtra today to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 farmers Visuals from Aurangabad city. | ANI

APMC market closed in Pune in support of bandh call given by Maha Vikas Aghadi over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. | ANI

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:35 AM IST