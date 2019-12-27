Katrina Kaif, Tabu and other B-town celebs attend Salman Khan’s birthday bash

Photo

Salman commenced his birthday celebration by cutting a cake for the paparazzi, accompanied by his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sudeep

Salman Khan ringed in his 54th birthday amid close friends and family. Bhaijaan’s birthday is ever more special as it coincides with Jummah (a holy day in Islam). The actor commenced his birthday celebration by cutting a cake for the paparazzi, accompanied by his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sudeep.

Others who arrived in style to wish Khan were Iulia Vantur, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Arpita with husband Aayush and son Ahil, Raveena Tandon, Sameer Soni with wife Neelam, Bobby Deol, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Elli AvRam, Saiee Manjrekar, Sunil Grover, Vidya Balan, and Helen among others.

Katrina Kaif
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda
Bobby Deol with wife
Tabu
Arpita Khan with Ahil
Huma Qureshi
Saqib Saleem
Elli AvRam
Randeep Hooda
Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur
Salman with Sonakshi Sinha
Iulia Vantur
Helen
Raveena Tandon with husband Anil
Sameer Soni, Neelam and Tusshar Kapoor
Aayush Sharma
Sangeeta Bijlani
Daisy Shah
Saiee Manjrekar
Hundreds of fans took to Twitter to wish their favourite actor #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan and #SalmanKhanBirthday were among the top trends on the microblogging site in India.

On work front Salman Khan's Dabangg 3- which is an action comedy film directed by Prabhu Deva, was released on December 20. The film also starred Sonakshi Sinha and newcomer Saiee Manjrekar. The film is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise.

