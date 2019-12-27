Katrina Kaif, Tabu and other B-town celebs attend Salman Khan’s birthday bash

Salman Khan ringed in his 54th birthday amid close friends and family. Bhaijaan’s birthday is ever more special as it coincides with Jummah (a holy day in Islam). The actor commenced his birthday celebration by cutting a cake for the paparazzi, accompanied by his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sudeep.

Others who arrived in style to wish Khan were Iulia Vantur, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Arpita with husband Aayush and son Ahil, Raveena Tandon, Sameer Soni with wife Neelam, Bobby Deol, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Elli AvRam, Saiee Manjrekar, Sunil Grover, Vidya Balan, and Helen among others.