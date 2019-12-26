Bhaijaan Birthday Special: When Salman Khan claimed he was a virgin on Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar is the source of all Bollywood gossip. You can trust him to give all the latest scoops and scandals in the Hindi film industry. Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan is another beast altogether. The show is hugely popular with the masses and the classes. The sexual undertone that the host brings to the show is not only loved by the celebrities but also by the viewers.

In one episode of Koffee with Karan, the host asked Salman Khan whether he is a virgin. Khan took many by surprise when he said that he is a virgin and is saving himself for marriage. He also spoke about his relationship status. He said that he was confused, single and waiting for the right person.

In another episode of the show, Johar had invited the Khan brothers- Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail. This was also the show's 100th episode. In the enormously funny rapid fire round, Arbaaz was asked who can never win ‘No sex for a month’ challenge. Arbaaz looked at his elder brother Salman and could not control his laughter. Ironic that Salman had earlier confessed that he is a virgin.

Watch Video: