Janta Curfew in Mumbai: Maximum City is so empty it will remind you of a scene from Avengers: Endgame amidst coronavirus pandemic

On Sunday, a 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar died at AIIMS, Patna, taking the total death toll in India to 6.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man, with a travel history to Dubai, succumbed to the virus at a private hospital in Mumbai. The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said the patient had chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

Globally, 13,069 deaths have been registered, while 308,564 have been infected so far.

In the wake of the Janta Curfew on Sunday, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the city of Mumbai looked deserted as a scene from Avengers: Endgame, when Thanos snapped his fingers.

From Marine Drive to Bandra-Worli Sealink, here are the pictures during Janta Curfew: