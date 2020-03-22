Photo

Janta Curfew in Mumbai: Maximum City is so empty it will remind you of a scene from Avengers: Endgame amidst coronavirus pandemic

By FPJ Web Desk

The total death toll in India rose to 6.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Photo by Sanjay Jog

On Sunday, a 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar died at AIIMS, Patna, taking the total death toll in India to 6.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man, with a travel history to Dubai, succumbed to the virus at a private hospital in Mumbai. The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said the patient had chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

Globally, 13,069 deaths have been registered, while 308,564 have been infected so far.

In the wake of the Janta Curfew on Sunday, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the city of Mumbai looked deserted as a scene from Avengers: Endgame, when Thanos snapped his fingers.

From Marine Drive to Bandra-Worli Sealink, here are the pictures during Janta Curfew:

Western Express Highway
Western Express Highway
Photo by BL Soni
Ghodbunder Road, Thane
Ghodbunder Road, Thane
Photo by Sanjay Jog
Eastern Express Highway
Eastern Express Highway
Photo by Sanjay Jog
Bandra-Worli Sealink Road
Bandra-Worli Sealink Road
Photo by BL Soni
Dharavi Depot
Dharavi Depot
Photo by BL Soni
Mira Road
Mira Road
Photo by Husain Rizvi
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra Kurla Complex
Photo by BL Soni
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Photo by Swapnil Mishra
Chembur
Chembur
Photo by BL Soni
Dahisar Railway Station
Dahisar Railway Station
Photo by Dipti Singh
Shivaji Park
Shivaji Park
Photo by BL Soni
Haji Ali Dargah
Haji Ali Dargah
Photo by BL Soni
BMC
BMC
Photo by Sanjay Jog
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Photo by Sanjay Jog
Girgaum Chowpatty
Girgaum Chowpatty
Photo by Sanjay Jog
Marine Drive
Marine Drive
Photo by Sanjay Jog

