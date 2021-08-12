e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 08:41 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack BSF convoy in Kulgam, security personnel deployed at site; see pics

FPJ Web Desk

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel on Thursday after the ultras opened fired at a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

The convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu when it was attacked, they said.

"Terrorists opened fire at a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district," an official said.

Amid the attack, Indian Army security personnel has been deployed at the encounter site.

Sajad Hameed

