Indians evacuated from Afghanistan chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon landing in Gujarat; see photos & videos

Indians evacuated from Kabul in Afghanistan chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" after landing at Jamnagar in Gujarat on Tuesday.

According to sources, an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft brought 120 Indian officials from Afghanistan's capital, after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace on Sunday.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Indian Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately, in view of prevailing circumstances in the war-torn country.

Afghanistan government collapsed on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital.

Panic gripped the Afghan capital as people fear about a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings.

With inputs from ANI.



Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 02:24 PM IST