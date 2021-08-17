Indians safely evacuated from Kabul: As Taliban takes over Afghanistan, Air Force flight brings home 120 diplomats

Indian officials evacuated from the Embassy office in Kabul have landed in Gujarat's Jamnagar. According to reports quoting sources, the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft that took off earlier today has landed safely with more than 120 officials on board.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:34 AM IST