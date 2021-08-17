e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India

Updated on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:34 AM IST

Indians safely evacuated from Kabul: As Taliban takes over Afghanistan, Air Force flight brings home 120 diplomats

FPJ Web Desk
A Taliban fighter sits on the back of a vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. | Photo: AP/PTI

A Taliban fighter sits on the back of a vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. | Photo: AP/PTI

Indian officials evacuated from the Embassy office in Kabul have landed in Gujarat's Jamnagar. According to reports quoting sources, the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft that took off earlier today has landed safely with more than 120 officials on board.

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:34 AM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal