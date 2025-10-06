36-Hour Curfew Imposed In Cuttack After Durga Puja Clashes; Heavy Police And Paramilitary Deployment To Maintain Peace

Amid the violent clashes during the Durga Puja idol immersion in Cuttack, Odisha, a curfew has been imposed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 163 for 36 hours, till October 7. | X @ANI

Speaking on the restrictions imposed under the curfew, Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhola said that all commercial establishments would remain closed, further stating that hospitals, schools, and colleges would remain open.

He further stated that a total of 60 platoons of state police forces have been deployed apart from the paramilitary forces, including the Rapid Action Force, Border Security Forces, Central Reserve Police Force and the Odisha Swift Action Force.

"Following yesterday's incident, a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS, commonly known as a curfew, has been passed by the magistrate. This prohibitory order will be in effect from 10 pm last night until 10 am tomorrow (October 7). We will assess the situation further and take a decision accordingly. But as of today, only emergency services are open. Government offices, schools, and colleges are all open. Hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, and petrol pumps will remain open. Other than that, all other commercial establishments will remain closed... The situation is peaceful. People are cooperating with us... We have 60 platoons of state police forces. They are already deployed. Today, we have mobilised more forces; eight companies of paramilitary forces have arrived. Paramilitary forces, such as the Rapid Action Force, BSF, CRPF, and Odisha Swift Action Force, have all been mobilised and deployed at important locations and junctions," Bhola told ANI.

He further stated activities were being closely monitored and action would be taken against all those responsible.

"They are closely monitoring activities... We are identifying those who are responsible for the violence and we will definitely take action against them and they will be penalised for the damage they have caused to public property and private property," he further added.

Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania appealed to the people to avoid rumours and check the websites of the police and the Commissionerate and the Twitter handles to understand any facts related to the incident.

"The situation in Cuttack is currently under control. The police are closely monitoring the situation. Action will be taken against all anti-social elements involved in the violence... I would like to inform all residents of Cuttack not to trust any rumour. They should immediately check the police website, the Commissionerate's website, and their Twitter handle. Understand the facts presented there..." Khurania told ANI.

This comes after clashes were reported in Cuttack between two clashes following incidents of stone pelting and clashes on during the Durga Puja immersion.

A total of 25 people, including eight policemen, were injured in the incident. The internet services are suspended. A 36-hour curfew has been imposed.

