Tragic! Man Collapses And Dies Of Heart Attack While Purchasing Paint In Karnataka’s Mandya; Incident Caught On CCTV

Man Collapses And Dies Of Heart Attack While Purchasing Paint In Karnataka’s Mandya | X

Mandya (Karnataka), November 23: A tragic incident came to light from Karnataka's Mandya , where a 58-year-old man collapsed and died due to heart attack. The tragic incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man is talking to the shopkeeper casually and suddenly collapses and dies.

The incident reportedly occurred in Halagur in Malavalli, where the victim identified as Irannaiah from Hullagala village had gone to the store to buy paint. While speaking to the shopkeeper, he suddenly collapsed. The video shows the man losing balance and falling to the floor before becoming unresponsive.

Though the shop owner rushed to help, Irannaiah could not be saved and was declared dead due to a massive cardiac arrest.

Heart Attacks On The Rise

This heartbreaking case highlights the growing number of heart attack incidents in recent years. Doctors warn that heart diseases are rising not only among older people but also among young and middle-aged groups. Factors like high stress, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets, obesity, smoking, drinking and unmanaged conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are major reasons behind increasing heart problems.

Take Signs Seriously

Health experts say heart attacks can happen without warning. Signs like chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, sweating or pain in the arms and shoulders should be taken seriously. Getting medical help in the first few minutes can make a big difference.

Health Focus

People are urged to focus on heart health, go for regular health check-ups, adopt a healthy lifestyle and learn basic emergency skills like CPR. Quick action during a heart emergency can help save lives.