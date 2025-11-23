Assam News: Top ULFA-I Leader Arunodoy Dohutia Surrenders At Indo-Myanmar Border

Top ULFA-I Leader Arunodoy Dohutia Surrenders At Indo-Myanmar Border |

Guwahati: A top leader of the banned militant outfit of Assam United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) Arunodoy Dohutia on Sunday surrendered before the Assam Rifles at Phangsu Pass along the Indo-Myanmar border.

"Arunodoy Dohutia, a top leader of Paresh Baruah-led ULFA (I), along with another ULFA (I) cadre & his PSO Franshis Asom, surrendered before the security personnel, and they deposited arms & weapons.

Sources said that the top ULFA (I) leader will be taken to Guwahati & Delhi for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that peace talks with ULFA(I) can move forward only if its chief, Paresh Barua, personally agrees to join the dialogue.

His remarks came shortly after ULFA(I)’s self-styled general Arunoday Dahotia, seen as one of Paresh Barua’s closest aides, surrendered along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Dahotia and his personal security officer, Francis Axom, reportedly laid down arms early Saturday at Pangsau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, ending years of association with the outfit’s top military leadership.

However, the Chief Minister maintained that the surrender does not change the wider equation around talks with ULFA(I) and his government will not engage in political discussions with anyone other than Barua.

Discussions will only be effective if they happen with Paresh Barua and not with anyone else from ULFA(I). It would be of no use to hold talks with others,” Sarma said, speaking to press on the sidelines of an event at Rangapara in Sonitpur.

Sarma also noted that Baruah has never aligned with the government’s call for dialogue.

“Paresh Baruah has not been on the same page as us when it comes to sitting for discussions. Unless he expresses willingness, there can be no real forward movement,” he concluded.

Sarma also dismissed speculation that the surrendered ULFA(I) cadets may be taken to Delhi for discussions.

“I believe they will not go to Delhi; there is no plan for any Delhi meeting. At most, they may stay in Tinsukia or come to Guwahati to meet the DGP, but nothing beyond that,” the Chief Minister said.

