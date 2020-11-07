In Pictures: PSLV-C49 carrying 10 satellites launched from ISRO

The India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 carrying the all-weather earth imaging satellite EOS from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) along with nine international satellites was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday afternoon.

"India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49) will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 Hrs IST on November 7, 2020, subject to weather conditions," the space agency had said earlier. A later update said that the Mission Director had authorised the launch of PSLV-C49 at 1512 hours IST.