In Pictures: PSLV-C49 carrying 10 satellites launched from ISRO

By FPJ Web Desk

The India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 carrying the all-weather earth imaging satellite EOS from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) along with nine international satellites was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday afternoon.

"India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49) will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 Hrs IST on November 7, 2020, subject to weather conditions," the space agency had said earlier. A later update said that the Mission Director had authorised the launch of PSLV-C49 at 1512 hours IST.

EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. ISRO said that the customer satellites are being launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

The 26-hour countdown began at 1.02 p.m. on Friday. During countdown, apart from fuelling, other rocket systems were checked.

Take a look at some of the pictures in sequence:

PSLVC49 carrying E0S01 and nine international customer satellites at First Launch Pad in Sriharikota ahead of its launch
PSLVC49 carrying E0S01 and nine international customer satellites at First Launch Pad in Sriharikota ahead of its launch
PSLVC49 carrying E0S01 and nine international customer satellites at First Launch Pad in Sriharikota ahead of its launch
PSLVC49 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota
EOS01 successfully separated from fourth stage of PSLVC49 and injected into orbit
All nine customer satellites successfully separated and injected into their intended orbit
