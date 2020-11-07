Watch Live: PSLV-C49 carrying EOS-01, 9 foreign satellites launched

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 carrying the all-weather earth imaging satellite EOS from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) along with nine international satellites was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday afternoon.
The launch was scheduled at 1512 hrs IST today, ISRO said.
"India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49) will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 Hrs IST on November 7, 2020, subject to weather conditions," the space agency said.
Watch the launch of PSLV-C49 here:
According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), fuelling of second and fourth stages/engines got over.
The 26-hour countdown began at 1.02 pm on Friday. During countdown, apart from fuelling, other rocket systems will be checked.
The proposed launch will be the first space mission for ISRO from India in 2020.
On January 17, 2020, India's telecommunication satellite 3,357 kg GSAT-30 -- a replacement for INSAT-4A -- was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Kourou launch base in French Guyana by an Ariane rocket.
EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. ISRO said that the customer satellites are being launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.
Filling of fuel for the second stage (PS2), fourth stage (PS4) and oxidiser for the fourth stage (PS4) of PSLV-C49 has been completed, ISRO informed on Twitter.
Due to COVID-19, the launch viewing gallery will be closed during this launch, and gathering of media personnel is not planned at SDSC, the agency said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)