In Pics: Women across India perform Karwa Chauth rituals

Widely celebrated in the northern part of India, Karwa Chauth is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day for a long and healthy life for her husband.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth fasting is done during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of ‘Kartik’. The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to Mahabharata when Savitri had begged the God of Death Lord Yama for her husband’s soul. Another episode in the epic talks about Pandavas and their wife Draupadi. It is said that Arjuna went to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days, worried about his safety Draupadi, sought her friend Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.



Women in and around in India celebrated and performed Karwa Chauth rituals.

Surat: Married women perform Karwa Chauth rituals in Surat, Sunday, Oct 24, 2021. | - (PTI Photo)

Jammu: A married woman tries to spot the moon through a sieve as part of a ritual before breaking her day-long fast during the Karwa Chauth festival, in Jammu, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

Advertisement

Women from the Sindhi community exchange Thaalis as part of Karwa Chauth Puja, at Shri Paramhans Advait Mat temple, in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

Gurugram: A married woman performs rituals on the occasion of Karwa Chauth festival in Gurugram, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

Amritsar: Married women perform rituals while celebrating the Karwa Chauth festival in Amritsar, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

Advertisement

Patna: Married women perform rituals on the occasion of Karwa Chauth festival in Patna, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

ANI

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:03 PM IST