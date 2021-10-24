'May your bond of love strengthen': Twitter turns festive as Indians greet each other virtually on Karwa Chauth

Scores of Hindu married women are observing a day long fast with traditional fervor on the occasion of 'Karwa Chauth' on Sunday. With all the faith and love for their soul mates, they are observing ‘nirjalaa’ fast and gained the blessings for long life for their better halves.

According to Hindu priests, on the day of Kartik Chaturthi of Krishna Paksh as per Hindu calendar, the deity moon is worshipped by married women with rituals while unmarried girls worship lord Shiva and Gouri on the occasion of Chaturthi to obtain blessings for better married life.

The markets of the city are decked with Karwa sellers on Sunday. City’s beauty parlours, saree shops and jewellery shops are witnessing good flow of customers across the city. Women will be seen adorned with resplendent clothing and makeup for celebrating Karwa Chauth.

The women will break their fast after drinking water from their husband’s hand, from an earthen pot called ‘karwa’ after they sight the moon. Women across India are celebrating Karwa Chauth with full zeal and enthusiasm.

On this occasion, people across India are greeting each other virtually.

Have a look.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 12:30 PM IST