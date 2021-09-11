In Pics: Veiled Afghan women show support to newly formed Taliban govt

Dozens of women in Kabul and the north-eastern Afghan province of Badakhshan have protested against the formation of an all-male interim Taliban government to rule Afghanistan. Demonstrators said they would not accept a government with no women ministers.

But on the contrary, burqa clad Afghan women were seen rallying in support in Kabul, pledging commitment to the Talibans hardline policies on segregation

Veiled women held banners and placards while marching during a pro-Taliban rally outside the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul on September 11, 2021. Some Afghan women wearing full face veils sat in rows at a Kabul university lecture theatre Saturday, pledging commitment to the Talibans hardline policies on segregation.



AFP

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 05:44 PM IST