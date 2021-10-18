e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra: 1,485 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths recordedMaharashtra: Amusement parks to reopen from Oct 22; timings of restaurants and shops to be extended
Advertisement

Photo

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 08:20 PM IST

In Pics: Thousands of migrant labourers flee from Kashmir amid targeted killings

Sajad Hameed
A group of migrant labours gather at railway station as they wait for train in Srinagar, to go back to their native places after fresh of violence against civilians including non locals in the past week across Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

A group of migrant labours gather at railway station as they wait for train in Srinagar, to go back to their native places after fresh of violence against civilians including non locals in the past week across Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Advertisement

Kashmir: Authorities have moved thousands of migrant workers in Kashmir to safer locations overnight, while hundreds have fled the valley after a wave of targeted killings, two security officials said on Monday.

Group of Migrant workers wait at a railway station in Srinagar to return to their home after fresh of violence against civillians including non locals in the past week across Kashmir | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Advertisement

Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Group of Migrant workers walk towards a railway station in Srinagar to return to their home after fresh of violence against civillians including non locals in the past week across Kashmir | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Advertisement

Group of Migrant workers walk towards a railway station in Srinagar to return to their home after fresh of violence against civillians including non locals in the past week across Kashmir | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

ALSO READ

LeT affiliate United Liberation Front claims responsibility for killing Bihar labourers in Kashmir:...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 08:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal