LeT affiliate United Liberation Front claims responsibility for killing Bihar labourers in Kashmir: Report

A day after terrorists shot down two Bihari labourers in Kashmir, a Lashkar-e-Taiba-affiliated terror group, United Liberation Front, has claimed responsibility for the killings, reported India Today.

According to the report, the United Liberation Front has also warned migrant labourers to leave Kashmir valley.

Terrorists shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks on non-locals prompting the police to direct that all such labourers in the Valley be brought to nearest security camps "immediately", officials said.

This is the third terror attack on non-local workers in less than 24 hours. A street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by the ultras on Saturday evening. So far this month, 11 people have lost their lives in shootings targeting civilians.

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured," Kashmir zone Police said on its Twitter handle. It said police and security forces had cordoned off the area.

The deceased have been identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, while Chun Chun Reshi Dev has been injured. All are residents of Bihar, the officials said. The militants entered the rented accommodation of the labourers and fired on them indiscriminately, they said.

In a message flashed to all district police in the Valley, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said, "All non-local labourers in your respective jurisdiction should be brought to the nearest police or central paramilitary force or army establishment just now." "The matter is most urgent," the message to the 10 districts in the Valley said.

The terror attack drew strong condemnation from political parties across the spectrum.

"There are no words strong enough to condemn the repeated barbaric attacks on innocent civilians. My heart goes out to their families because they leave the comforts of their homes to earn a dignified livelihood. Terribly sad," PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:46 AM IST