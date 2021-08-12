In Pics: Security on high alert ahead of Independence Day celebration in Kashmir

Security was tightened in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Policemen checked bags of a Kashmiri people during a surprise cordon and search operation (CASO) as security has been beefed up ahead of the Indian Independence Day in the City Centre in Srinagar, Kashmir on Thursday, August 12 2021.



Policeman frisked Kashmiri citizens during a surprise cordon and search operation (CASO) as security has been beefed up ahead of the Independence Day in the City Centre in Srinagar, Kashmir on August 12 2021.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:06 PM IST