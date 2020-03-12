In Pics: Radhika, Sanya, Rakul Preet, Mrunal and others snapped at 'Angrezi Medium' screening

Ahead of its release, the makers of Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' held a special screenings on Wednesday, at PVR Icon, Mumbai. 'Angrezi Medium's screenings was attending by actress Radhika Madan who's playing the role of Irrfan's daughter in the film.
Kiku Sharda, who's also a part of the movie, attended the screenings with his wife and kids.
Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, Pooja Hegde, Manish Malhotra, Meghna Gulzar, Mrunal Thakur, Rakul Preet Singh, Shibani Dandekar, Tahira Kashya and Urvashi Rautela were among the others who attended the bash.
Check out the pictures here:
Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and is all set to hit the theatres on March 13.
It revolves around the relationship between a single doting father and his daughter, who wishes to pursue her higher studies in London. The heart-warming flick also stars Deepika Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia.
Actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, last year and has been unable to promote the film.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)