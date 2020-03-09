After 'Hindi' and 'Angrezi Medium' Dinesh Vijan to make 'Chinese Medium'?

'Angrezi Medium' filmmaker Dinesh Vijan is gearing up for the release of the Irrfan Khan starrer. The film that also stars Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan is the second instalment to the 2017 hit - 'Hindi Medium'. The producer, in a recent interview, has revealed that he's also planning to make 'Chinese Medium'.
After Irrfan and Dinesh created magic on the silver screen with 'Hindi Medium', the duo is all set for the release of 'Angrezi Medium'. The flick revolves around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father, Irrfan and his daughter Radhika Madan. The trailer has been received exceptionally well, leaving the fans excited to watch Irrfan back on the big screen. Amid the buzz for his upcoming release, Dinesh has revealed that there's also a possibility for 'Chinese Medium'.
In a recent interview, he revealed that his first instalment 'Hindi Medium' had garnered a lot of praises by the Chinese audience. The comedy-drama had a huge impact on the Chinese audience and hence the filmmaker has chosen 'Chinese Medium'. Dinesh also recalled an incident from his four-week visit to China and shared that he was dining at a restaurant, when a server came up to him and told him that the film had struck a chord with her and her daughter. Dinesh Vijan concluded by saying, it all depends on Irrfan Khan and when will he be ready, for the third instalment.
Recently, putting all rumours of postponing the release date of Irrfan Khan's upcoming flick 'Angrezi Medium' to an end, the producer of the film, Dinesh Vijan on Saturday confirmed that it will release on the scheduled date i.e March 13.
Rumours of the release of the film being postponed were recently making rounds on the internet amid the Coronavirus scare.
