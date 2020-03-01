In pics: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff and others spotted around Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur were spotted on Sunday, at Karan Johar's residence, in Mumbai. The mom-son duo looked as cute as ever as they arrived to have a fun time with the filmmaker and his kids Yash and Roohi Johar.
Meanwhile, the 'Baaghi 3' starcast - Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh - stepped out for the promoions of their action flick. The third part of the 'Baaghi' franchise is helmed by Ahmed Khan and is all set to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.
Shraddha Kapoor looked as cute as ever in a white floral top and blue jeans. And Parineeti Chopra kept her fashion foot forward at the airport, as she arrived back in the bay after her vacay.
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was spotted at a salon in Bandra with Rasha. Ditching the luxury of swanky cars, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon jumped into an auto to attend her niece's mehendi ceremony.
Raveena took an auto ride with her daughter Rasha.
'Malang' actor Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah were also spotted at the Mumbai airport, on Sunday.
