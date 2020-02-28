In Pics: Kareena Kapoor - Taimur Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai - Aaradhya Bachchan spotted in town

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sunny Leone were spotted with their lil munchkins, on Friday.
The Pataudi's - Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan were clicked by the shutterbugs at Mehboob studio, in Bandra. While Aishwarya Rai stepped out with daughter Aaradhya and her friend for a dance class in Juhu.
Actress Sunny Leone was also spotted with her kids Nisha, Asher and Noah, in Juhu.
Chcek out the pictures here:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)