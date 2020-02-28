Photo

Updated on

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor - Taimur Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai - Aaradhya Bachchan spotted in town

By FPJ Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sunny Leone were spotted with their lil munchkins, on Friday.

/Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Pataudi's - Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan were clicked by the shutterbugs at Mehboob studio, in Bandra. While Aishwarya Rai stepped out with daughter Aaradhya and her friend for a dance class in Juhu.

Actress Sunny Leone was also spotted with her kids Nisha, Asher and Noah, in Juhu.

Chcek out the pictures here:

