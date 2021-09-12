In Pics: J&K police officer shot dead by militants in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer was killed in a suspected militant attack in Srinagar’s downtown area, officials said on Sunday.
The deceased police officer has been identified as Arshid Ahmad, who was a sub inspector with J&K Police.
The CCTV footage of the incident shows a militant shooting the policeman from behind and running away from the scene. The policeman is later shown being carried away by some people.
