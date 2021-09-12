e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:59 PM IST

In Pics: J&K police officer shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Sajad Hameed
A senior police officer pays tribute to a slain colleague during a wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines in Srinagar on Sunday. | Sajad Hameed

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer was killed in a suspected militant attack in Srinagar’s downtown area, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased police officer has been identified as Arshid Ahmad, who was a sub inspector with J&K Police.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a militant shooting the policeman from behind and running away from the scene. The policeman is later shown being carried away by some people.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:59 PM IST
