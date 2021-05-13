Photo

Updated on

In pics: How a coronavirus-stricken world is celebrating Eid ul-Fitr in 2021

By FPJ Web Desk

Muslim worshippers listen to the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at Dubai's Eid Musalla in the Gulf emirates old port area on May 13, 2021, as Muslims across the globe mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
AFP Photo

Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year on Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Islam's holiest month of Ramzan.

Egyptians marked the holiday with group prayers outside after the government imposed new restrictions on public gatherings. In Bosnia, the number of people allowed inside the mosques was limited and strict hygiene measures were in place.

Thousands of Muslim believers had gathered to pray for Eid al-Fitr at the square on Thursday at the end of the monthlong Ramadan fasting.

In the embattled Gaza Strip, the call to prayer echoed over pulverized buildings and heaps of rubble as Israeli warplanes continued to pound the territory in the worst outbreak of violence since the 2014 war.

Tackling the issues their country presents and remembering the almighty, here's how people across the globe celebrated Eid ul-Fitr on Thursday

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on May 13, 2021, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) taking part in the Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque in the capital Riyadh.
AFP Photo
Muslim worshippers pray during the the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at a soccer stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 13, 2021 as Muslims across the globe mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.
AFP Photo
An aerial view shows Iraqi worshippers taking part in the Eid Al-Fitr prayer in the Old City of Mosul, in the courtyard of the damaged Umayad mosque, early on May 13, 2021, to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
AFP Photo
Muslim worshippers listen to the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at Dubai's Eid Musalla in the Gulf emirates old port area on May 13, 2021, as Muslims across the globe mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
AFP Photo
A man sits in front of a mosque at Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow on the day of the celebration of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan on May 13, 2021. - The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Russian Federation did not accept parishioners for Eid Namaz prayer which has been broadcasted online, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus
AFP Photo
Displaced Syrians gather to pray inside a tent at the al-Tah camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) in Syrias rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib on May 13, 2021, on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
AFP Photo
Syrian Muslims visit the graves of relatives at a cemetery of Binnish in Syrias rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib on May 13, 2021, on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
AFP Photo
Muslim faithfuls pray at a filling station, Kara Isheri in Ogun State, southwest Nigeria, on May 13, 2021
AFP Photo
Albanian Muslim women prepare for the morning prayer at Skanderbeg square on the first day of the Muslim festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Tirana on May 13, 2021.
AFP Photo
Yemeni Muslim worshippers perform the Eid al-Fitr prayers in the capital Sanaa on May 13, 2021, to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
AFP Photo
Sudanese worshippers gather to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Al-Jarif, outside the capital Khartoum, on May 13, 2021.
AFP Photo

By agencies.

