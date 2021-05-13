In pics: How a coronavirus-stricken world is celebrating Eid ul-Fitr in 2021

Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year on Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Islam's holiest month of Ramzan.

Egyptians marked the holiday with group prayers outside after the government imposed new restrictions on public gatherings. In Bosnia, the number of people allowed inside the mosques was limited and strict hygiene measures were in place.

Thousands of Muslim believers had gathered to pray for Eid al-Fitr at the square on Thursday at the end of the monthlong Ramadan fasting.

In the embattled Gaza Strip, the call to prayer echoed over pulverized buildings and heaps of rubble as Israeli warplanes continued to pound the territory in the worst outbreak of violence since the 2014 war.

Tackling the issues their country presents and remembering the almighty, here's how people across the globe celebrated Eid ul-Fitr on Thursday