In Photos: Kashmir witnesses a lowkey Eid ul-Fitr amid curfew due to Coronavirus

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Kashmir were a low-key affair on Thursday amid a lockdown in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Eid prayers were offered at the major mosques and shrines of Kashmir as police enforced a strict curfew in most parts of the valley, including Srinagar city, officials said.

People offered the Eid prayers in small congregations at local mosques, mostly early in the morning, they added. At many places, the police asked the mosque management committees not to use loudspeakers and to conclude the prayers quickly.

Muslims offer special prayers as a mark of thanksgiving to the almighty at the end of the month-long Ramzan fasting.

This is the fourth time in a row that Eid was celebrated in a subdued manner in Kashmir. Last year, Eid-ul-Azha prayers, as well as Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, could not be offered due to the pandemic.

Eid-ul-Azha prayers in 2019 could not be offered due to a strict curfew in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.