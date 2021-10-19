In Pics: Floods create havoc in Uttarakhand; 34 dead, 5 missing following incessant rain

Death toll in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand rose to 34 while 5 were reported missing until the evening of October 19, news agency ANI reported.

The CM Pushkar Dhami has announced compensation for Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased in the Uttarakhand rains, while Rs 1.9 lakh compensation have been allotted to the people who lost their houses and shops due to the heavy rains in the state.



Uttarakhand, Oct 19 (ANI): Water level in the Nandakini river rises due to the continuous rainfall, in Chamoli on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

Jim Corbett National Park: Hotel guests stand on the roof of Lemon Tree hotel, as the hotel gets flooded with the waters from an overflowing Kosi River in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand state, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. More than 20 people have died and many are missing in floods triggered by heavy rains in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said Tuesday. | AP/PTI

Vehicles get submerged on the waterlogged road as Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets due to incessant rainfall, in Nainital on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

Uttarakhand, Oct 19 (ANI): Commuters travel through a waterlogged road as Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets due to incessant rainfall, in Nainital on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

The forest department rescues 10 passengers who were stranded at Kalchanth on the Rudranath trek route due to heavy rains, in Chamoli on Tuesday. (A | ANI

Uttarakhand, Oct 19 (ANI): A portion of the railway line connecting Kathgodam-Delhi collapses following incessant rains, at Haldwani, in Nanital on Tuesday. | ANI

Bathing ghats submerged underwater at the confluence of Alakananda River and Pindar river due to heavy rainfall, in Chamoli on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

): Bathing ghats submerged underwater at the confluence of Alakananda River and Pindar river due to heavy rainfall, in Chamoli on Tuesday. | ANI

Debris from the hill damages shops after heavy rainfall, in Dehradun on Tuesday. | ANI

A house gets damaged due to the cloudburst, in Nainital on Tuesday | ANI

Uttarakhand, Oct 19 (ANI): Debris from the hill damages shops after heavy rainfall, in Dehradun on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

Uttarakhand: Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, India, Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021. | AP/PTI

Uttarakhand, Oct 19 (ANI): Namami Ganga Ghat gets partially submerged due to incessant rainfall, in Haridwar on Tuesday. | ANI

Uttarakhand, Oct 19 (ANI): Bathing ghat of the Ganga river gets submerged due to incessant rainfall, in Haridwar on Tuesday. | ANI

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 08:22 PM IST